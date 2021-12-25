GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $202.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $358,109.71 and approximately $202.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,906.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.97 or 0.08071058 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.54 or 0.00309668 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.15 or 0.00895973 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00013667 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00074841 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.34 or 0.00415453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.37 or 0.00253221 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

