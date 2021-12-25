GNY Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a market capitalization of $43.22 million and $37,232.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00042739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

