GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.54.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,168 shares of company stock worth $2,446,358 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,984,000 after buying an additional 3,165,950 shares during the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,425,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,946,000 after buying an additional 1,429,615 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,141,000. Finally, Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,963,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,773,000 after buying an additional 389,355 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $76.00 on Friday. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.47.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

