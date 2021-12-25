Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.30.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $6.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

