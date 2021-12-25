GoldFund Price Tops $0.0025 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 178.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 25th. In the last week, GoldFund has traded 195.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $385,261.05 and approximately $1,607.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006718 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006161 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000780 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000767 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

