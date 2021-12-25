GoldFund Trading 334.1% Higher This Week (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 306.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GoldFund has traded 334.1% higher against the US dollar. GoldFund has a market cap of $561,125.31 and approximately $2,156.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006735 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000821 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000740 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

