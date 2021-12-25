Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 17,266 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Match Group worth $23,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Match Group by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $133.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.46. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.51 and a one year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.82.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

