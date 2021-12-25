Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.3% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $42,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 355.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $1,262,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 75.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after purchasing an additional 198,742 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 6.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 6.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $192.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.15 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $225.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

