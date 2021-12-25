Granite Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,781 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $217,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $229,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $290,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 33.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,203 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $569.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $271.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $639.95 and its 200 day moving average is $621.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.16.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

