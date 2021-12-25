Granite Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $21,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 108.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in BlackRock by 47.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.71.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK stock opened at $913.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $925.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $900.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

