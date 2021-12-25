Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 467 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $320.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.17. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $229.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.36.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

