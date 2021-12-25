GravityCoin Price Tops $0.0040 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. GravityCoin has a market cap of $27,324.01 and approximately $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00057775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.35 or 0.08071126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,055.13 or 0.99892691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00072659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00053976 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,815,418 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.