Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.46

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and traded as high as $31.80. Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 3,272 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $139.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 16.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFED. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 48,361 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 24.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

