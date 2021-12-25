Gulden (NLG) Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Gulden has a market capitalization of $8.63 million and $15,445.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gulden has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.00311963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000694 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 557,565,806 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

