GXChain (GXC) Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $1.88 or 0.00003696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $141.37 million and approximately $26.38 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000502 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,847,638 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

