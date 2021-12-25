Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $90.03

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.03 ($1.19) and traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.16). Hargreave Hale AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 88 ($1.16), with a volume of 1,580 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £236.48 million and a P/E ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 93.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

In related news, insider Oliver Bedford purchased 26,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £25,629.94 ($33,861.73).

About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV)

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

