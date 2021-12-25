Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.25 Million Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 287.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in WestRock by 11.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 393,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,926,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average is $49.62.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.