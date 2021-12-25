Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 556,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,515,000 after buying an additional 100,364 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International stock opened at $109.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.56. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.