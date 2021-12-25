Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 7,173 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,358 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,901,000 after buying an additional 2,026,013 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $23,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,420,983,000 after buying an additional 1,023,558 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 384.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 872,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,510,000 after buying an additional 692,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3,608.3% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 674,903 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,315,000 after buying an additional 656,703 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAL opened at $18.26 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

