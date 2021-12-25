Harvest Finance (FARM) 1-Day Volume Hits $9.15 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $62.04 million and approximately $9.15 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $94.71 or 0.00186759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00013458 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000564 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 677,770 coins and its circulating supply is 655,037 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

