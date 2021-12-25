HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) to report $40.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the highest is $40.80 million. HBT Financial posted sales of $40.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year sales of $159.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $158.56 million to $160.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $158.89 million, with estimates ranging from $156.40 million to $162.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

HBT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HBT Financial during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 16.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $542.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $19.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

