Head to Head Analysis: TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) and Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) and Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TFF Pharmaceuticals and Oncternal Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Oncternal Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

TFF Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 164.25%. Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.20, indicating a potential upside of 480.15%. Given Oncternal Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oncternal Therapeutics is more favorable than TFF Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TFF Pharmaceuticals and Oncternal Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A -53.71% -52.08% Oncternal Therapeutics -482.85% -24.69% -23.39%

Volatility and Risk

TFF Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncternal Therapeutics has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TFF Pharmaceuticals and Oncternal Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$18.57 million ($1.11) -8.69 Oncternal Therapeutics $3.38 million 38.31 -$17.23 million ($0.56) -4.68

Oncternal Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than TFF Pharmaceuticals. TFF Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oncternal Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics beats TFF Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions. The company's lead drug candidates are TFF Voriconazole Inhalation Powder, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pulmonary aspergillosis; and TFF Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder, which is in the Phase I clinical trials used for the prevention of lung transplant rejection. It is also developing other dry powder products, such as Inhaled SARS-CoV2 Monoclonal Antibody for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 infections; Niclosamide Inhalation Powder to treat tapeworm infections in humans, as well as COVID-19 disease; cannabidiol substance for the treatment of various epilepsy syndromes, as well as anxiety, insomnia, and various types of pain; and other vaccines. The company has a license agreement with the University of Texas at Austin for the development of dry powder drugs; a joint development agreement with Augmenta Bioworks, Inc. to develop inhaled SARS-CoV2 monoclonal antibody; and a licensing and collaboration agreement with UNION therapeutics A/S. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

