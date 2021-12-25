Head-To-Head Contrast: ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) versus Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) and Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get ZTE alerts:

This table compares ZTE and Zalando’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTE $14.70 billion 0.85 $619.59 million $0.42 12.82 Zalando $9.12 billion 2.30 $258.27 million $0.64 62.45

ZTE has higher revenue and earnings than Zalando. ZTE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zalando, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ZTE and Zalando, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTE 1 0 2 0 2.33 Zalando 2 3 8 1 2.57

Zalando has a consensus target price of $101.00, suggesting a potential upside of 152.69%. Given Zalando’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zalando is more favorable than ZTE.

Profitability

This table compares ZTE and Zalando’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTE 6.09% 9.74% 2.90% Zalando 2.84% 12.77% 4.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Zalando shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ZTE has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zalando has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zalando beats ZTE on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZTE

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets. Its business segments include Carrier Network, Government, Corporate and Consumer Businesses. Its Carrier Network division offers wireless and wired access, bearer networks, core networks, and telecommunication software systems and services. Its Government and Corporate division provides information solutions such as communication networks, internet of things, large data, and cloud computing products. Its Consumer division develops, produces, and sells smart phones, mobile data terminals, and home information terminals. ZTE was founded by Wei Gui Hou on February 7, 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management. The All Other Segments consists of various emerging businesses. The company was founded by Robert Gentz and David Schneider on February 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.