Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will report $418.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $420.00 million and the lowest is $415.39 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $423.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.94. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

In other news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth $71,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth $108,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 163.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.