HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.68

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €68.68 ($77.17) and traded as low as €58.86 ($66.13). HeidelbergCement shares last traded at €59.28 ($66.61), with a volume of 463,554 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.30 ($73.37) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €75.69 ($85.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €62.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €68.68.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

