Hellenic Coin Price Hits $3.68 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.31 or 0.00321648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000737 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000076 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

