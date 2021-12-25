HempCoin (THC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $693.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $693.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,155.01 or 1.00430349 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00058925 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00031988 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.62 or 0.01276763 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,560,991 coins and its circulating supply is 264,425,840 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.