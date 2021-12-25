High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.46

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.46 and traded as low as C$1.39. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 5,540 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWO. ATB Capital upped their target price on High Arctic Energy Services from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded High Arctic Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.46.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$18.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

