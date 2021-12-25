High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.50

Shares of High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.50 and traded as high as C$14.98. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$14.64, with a volume of 8,713 shares traded.

HLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$488.32 million and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$269.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.75 million. Analysts predict that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.59%.

In related news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 3,700 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at C$49,025. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.99 per share, with a total value of C$27,980.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at C$62,955. In the last three months, insiders acquired 17,098 shares of company stock worth $226,745.

About High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.