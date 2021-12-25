Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,142.88

Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,142.88 ($15.10) and traded as high as GBX 1,172.80 ($15.49). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,150 ($15.19), with a volume of 3,501 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,161.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,142.88. The firm has a market cap of £947.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

