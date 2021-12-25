Hive (HIVE) Price Reaches $1.80

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Hive has a total market cap of $690.74 million and $65.11 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00003558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000508 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003720 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000327 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 384,490,385 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

