Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) & Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) Head-To-Head Review

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) and Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

This table compares Holly Energy Partners and Guardforce AI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holly Energy Partners $497.85 million 3.45 $170.48 million $2.09 7.80 Guardforce AI $37.65 million 0.64 -$3.13 million N/A N/A

Holly Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Guardforce AI.

Profitability

This table compares Holly Energy Partners and Guardforce AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holly Energy Partners 43.83% 36.79% 9.32% Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Holly Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Holly Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Holly Energy Partners and Guardforce AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holly Energy Partners 1 2 2 0 2.20 Guardforce AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Holly Energy Partners currently has a consensus price target of $20.60, suggesting a potential upside of 26.30%. Given Holly Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Holly Energy Partners is more favorable than Guardforce AI.

Summary

Holly Energy Partners beats Guardforce AI on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is an integrated security solutions provider which is trusted to protect and transport assets of public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.