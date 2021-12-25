HOQU (HQX) Trading Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $271,959.57 and $659,789.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HOQU Coin Profile

HQX is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

