Hot Cross Market Capitalization Achieves $43.75 Million (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (CURRENCY:HOTCROSS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Hot Cross has a total market cap of $43.75 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Hot Cross coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00057270 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.33 or 0.08056591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,652.89 or 0.99989463 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00073216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00054181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hot Cross Coin Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

Buying and Selling Hot Cross

