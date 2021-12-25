HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $297,813.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,893 shares of company stock worth $8,810,036. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99. HP has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

