Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.27

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.27 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 14.60 ($0.19), with a volume of 357,676 shares changing hands.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources from GBX 24 ($0.32) to GBX 14 ($0.18) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.33 million and a P/E ratio of -18.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.27.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

