HYCON (HYC) Market Cap Hits $541,862.11

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. HYCON has a market capitalization of $541,862.11 and approximately $28,324.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002570 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00078078 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000074 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

