HyperCash (HC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $866,404.00

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. HyperCash has a market cap of $19.48 million and approximately $866,404.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HyperCash has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000866 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,385.29 or 1.00904866 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00058525 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.00 or 0.00294389 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.82 or 0.00450245 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.71 or 0.00157621 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009206 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00011261 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001869 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.