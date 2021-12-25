HyperDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.07 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $348.35 million and approximately $10.07 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

