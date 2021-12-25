I/O Coin Trading Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0715 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.38 million and $555.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,304,707 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

