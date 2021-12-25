iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.70

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$70.70 and traded as high as C$72.36. iA Financial shares last traded at C$72.18, with a volume of 33,743 shares changing hands.

IAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$85.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$70.70.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre Miron acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$71.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$243,100.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

