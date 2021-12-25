IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Holdings Decreased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,236 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of IAA worth $10,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in IAA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in IAA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in IAA by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in IAA by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAA stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.49 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.64.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on IAA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

