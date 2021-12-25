ICE ROCK MINING Market Capitalization Tops $182,552.42 (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. ICE ROCK MINING has a market cap of $182,552.42 and approximately $21,342.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00058043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.91 or 0.08057067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,447.25 or 0.99991647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00054451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00073234 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io . The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Trading

