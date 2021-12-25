ICHI (ICHI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.13 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $5.47 or 0.00010829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a market capitalization of $22.13 million and $22,373.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00057960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.90 or 0.08064474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,610.03 or 1.00234073 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00073283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00054300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,046,918 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

