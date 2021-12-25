ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.01

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.01 and traded as high as $19.40. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 2,349,292 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 94,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 4.0% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 17,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 1.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 62,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 8.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 1.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 55,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 20.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

