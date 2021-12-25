IDEX Reaches Market Capitalization of $168.59 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $168.59 million and approximately $22.92 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,161,843 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

