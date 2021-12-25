ING Groep NV Grows Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,701,000 after buying an additional 3,640,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 244.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,446,000 after buying an additional 2,200,922 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,840,000 after buying an additional 1,132,425 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 21.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,277,000 after buying an additional 1,093,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 95.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,727,000 after buying an additional 1,068,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

OTIS opened at $85.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.19. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

