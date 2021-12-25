ING Groep NV Increases Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ING Groep NV raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSS stock opened at $403.59 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 76.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $390.69 and a 200-day moving average of $367.65.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.70.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

