Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) versus CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.8% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Innate Pharma and CRISPR Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $80.47 million 4.89 -$73.09 million N/A N/A CRISPR Therapeutics $720,000.00 8,731.52 -$348.86 million $4.76 17.26

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Innate Pharma and CRISPR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A CRISPR Therapeutics 45.64% 19.19% 17.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Innate Pharma and CRISPR Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 CRISPR Therapeutics 0 4 10 0 2.71

CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $158.27, indicating a potential upside of 92.66%. Given CRISPR Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CRISPR Therapeutics is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Risk and Volatility

Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CRISPR Therapeutics has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics beats Innate Pharma on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

