Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $28.05. Approximately 110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $490,000.

